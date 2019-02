New ULTRAMAN Key Visual For Netflix's CG Anime Released

ABOUT ULTRAMAN

The Ultraman franchise has come a long way from the days of a Japanese stuntman Susumu Kurobe fighting rubber suit monsters. A sleek new CG anime from Netflix, Production I.G and Sola Digital Arts will be released on April 1, 2019.Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki co-direct the series, which features an opening theme, "Sight Over The Battle", performed by Oldcodex.Check out the key visual below and let us know in the comment section whether you'll be tuning in this April.The upcoming anime from Production I.G. will be based on the modern Ultraman manga from Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi, which is serialized in Shogakukan Monthly Hero and released in North America by Viz Media. To date, there have been 11 volumes released in the ongoing manga, which began publication in October 2011.The origins of the Ultraman franchise go back much further to 1966, when it debuted on JapaneseTV as the first tokusatsu (essentially, heavy action TV shows featuring characters in rubber suits) series. The original show ran for 39 episodes and spawned numerous sequels and other adaptations such as manga, comics, video games and more. In the '80s, Ultraman was the #3 highest-grossing licensed character in the world due to his popularity in Asia.Eiji Tsuburaya, a SFX creator helped TOHO create Godzilla before venturing off to form his own company and create Ultraman.