ULTRAMAN Revealed To Be Netflix's Most-Watched Anime Of The Year In Japan
During the Tokyo ComicCon in December of 2017, Netflix surprised Ultraman fans by revealing that they would be producing a brand-new series based on Eiichi Shimizu's popular, and most recent Ultraman manga series.
Netflix has released a list with some of the most-watched anime series of the year in Japan, revealing that the new Ultraman series by Netflix leads the top 10.
All episodes of Netflix's brand-new Ultraman series were finally released in April of this year, becoming an instant hit amongst fans of the character, and managing to bring in new demographics who were also captivated by the phenomenal job that Netflix did.
As we draw closer to the end of the year, Netflix has shared a list with the top 10 of most-watched anime series of the year, and the Netflix-produced Ultraman series has taken the first place. It is worth mentioning that this list only takes into account anime watched in Japan.
The top 10 list of Netflix's most-watched anime series of 2019 is the following:
1.- Ultraman
2.- Neon Genesis Evangelion
3.- One-Punch Man
4.- Kengan Ashura
5.- Attack on Titan
6.- The Seven Deadly Sins
7.- 7 Seeds
8.- Dr. Stone
9.- Cautious Hero: The Hero is Overpowered but Overly Cautious
10.- Arifureta: From Commonplace to the World's Strongest
Years ago, the famous giant of light Ultraman worked to protect peace on Earth. Now, a new champion arises: Shinjiro Hayata, a high-school student who must don the Ultra Suit and the worries that come with it. The son of the former Ultraman, he will become this generation’s new hero!
Ultraman is currently available exclusively on Netflix.
