100% PASCAL SENSEI: Manga Is Coming To An End This Year
What would you do if your Elementary school teacher was so du,b that he can't even spell his name? What would you do if every day in class he would do whatever he wanted? What would you do if that teacher isn't even human? These are the questions that the gag comedy manga, 100% Pascal -ensei, asks. The series, created by Yuji Nagai, was published within the pages of Shogakukan's Coro Coro Magazine and began in 2015. The series was so successful that it managed to have its own anime series that premiered in 2017.
The fun manga series, 100% Pascal-Sensei, has come to an end very soon. The story garnered a lot of happy memories and more details on the conclusion can be seen after the jump!
As far as audiences know, the November issue of Coro Coro Magazine was its last. The creator has stated that he will now be working on another project. The 8th compiled volume of the series will be releasing on November 28th. Sad to see the series end? Curious on what other projects Nagai will be working on? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!
