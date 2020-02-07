A CERTAIN MAGICAL INDEX SS: New Light Novel Title From Yen Press Is Coming To North America

Publishing company Yen Press has acquired a brand new title set for publication, A Certain Magical Index SS Hit the jump to learn more about the series and what to expect in the future!

In 2004, Kazuma Kamachi launched the legendary light novel series, A Certain Magical Index. The light novels ran from 2004 to 2010, with a total of 22 volumes. However, the series began to take off as the manga hit shelves in 2007.

Still, in publication, the manga has a total of 24 volumes, so far, and a multitude of spin-off series. The spin-offs include series like A Certain Magical Accelerator and A Certain Scientific Railgun. The franchise has also branched out into the world of video games and mainly anime.

Before all of the more recent spin-offs began to release, there was one that came out during the height of the original light novel series; A Certain Magical Index SS. The series was written by Kazuma Kamachi and drawn by Kiyotaka Haimura. The series followed fan-favorite characters Touma, Hamazura, and Accelerator, among others.

The series acted as a supplement to the original and was widely loved by fans. Being that Yen Press has published the series since the beginning, it came as no surprise that during a huge license acquisition announcement, the spin-off would be one of the ones to get a release in North America through the company!

While no further release dates were given for the book, more information would be announced during a panel at Anime Expo Lite. Make sure to share your thoughts on the announcement in the comments!





Kamijou Touma faces his roughest challenge yet-a classroom hot pot party! Meanwhile in London, the women's dorm in a base of magicians may never see another day as wild as this one. And in the underbelly of Academy City, Accelerator stumbles upon someone who has been waiting for him all this time...? Here begins the supplementary SS series of A Certain Magical Index!



A Certain Magical Index SS is coming soon, and the Yen Press Panel at Anime Expo Lite will be held on July 3rd!