A CERTAIN SCIENTIFIC ACCELERATOR: Long Running Manga Series Announces Upcoming Climax

The hit spin-off to the hugely successful A Certain Magical Index series, A Certain Scientific Accelerator , has announced that the long-running manga will be ending this summer. Hit the jump to learn more!

Beginning in 2007, writer Kazuma Kamachi adapted his light novel series, A Certain Magical Index in a manga format, in the pages of Monthly Shonen Gangan. Since its release, the series has published 24 volumes, released multiple spin-offs, and released multiple anime.

One such spin-off is a direct branch off from the original series titled, A Certain Scientific Accelerator. The book was created by Arata Yamaji and was published in the pages of Kadokawa's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh, in 2013.

With 11 compiled volumes released, so far, the series has garnered massive praise, allowing the manga to stand equal with its predecessor. Since the release, the series has also premiered a 12 episode anime that adapted the manga.

In a recent reveal from the latest issue of Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh, A Certain Scientific Accelerator will be publishing its last chapter this July! With the series concluding, who knows what could come next! Make sure to share your thoughts on the news in the usual spot!

After protecting Last Order at the cost of much of his power, Accelerator now finds himself dragged into a new conflict in the form of a sinister organization called Disciplinary Action which plots to use Last Order for a dangerous mission. Now that they have set their plan into motion and are in pursuit of the young girl, it's up to the world's most powerful esper and his newfound companion, Esther Rosenthal, to protect Last Order and defend Academy City in the process.

A Certain Scientific Accelerator will release its final chapter on July 27th.