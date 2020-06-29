A CERTAIN SCIENTIFIC RAILGUN: ASTRAL BUDDY Hit Manga Series Announces Its Conclusion

Spin-off series to Motoi Fuyukawa's A Certain Scientific Railgun manga, A Certain Scientific Railgun: Astral Buddy has announced that the manga will be reaching its climax this July. Hit the jump for more!

In 2007, Motoi Fuyukawa launched the manga series A Certain Scientific Railgun , a science fiction manga that ended up spawning a large amount of anime and manga spin-offs. As of now, the series has released 15 volumes and continues to publish new ones to this day.

One spin-off of the series, A Certain Scientific Railgun: Astral Buddy, released in 2017, in the pages of Kadokawa's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh and is written by Yasuhito Nogi. As of now, the series has published three compiled volumes.

The spin-off has been such a success that it has even managed to spawn a very successful anime. The anime of the series, which shared the same name, ended up having three separate adaptations and even an OVA.

Due to the massive success of the manga, it has been hard to gauge if and when the series would conclude. However, it appears that that question has been officially answered. According to the most recent issue of Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh, the series will be concluding later this summer.

While one series will be concluding, this opens the door for other spin-offs to emerge with equal success. Make sure to share your thoughts on the recent news in the comments!

Hokaze Junko, one of the top “handmaidens” of Shokuhou Misaki, has always blended into the background of Tokiwadai–an easy feat when you go to an all-girls' school full of powerful psychics. But when a ghostly figure starts stalking her, Junko is suddenly the center of attention! As Junko investigates her stalker, she starts to learn new things about her classmates…and herself!

A Certain Scientific Railgun: Astral Buddy will release its final volume on July 27th.