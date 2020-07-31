A CERTAIN SCIENTIFIC RAILGUN: ASTRAL BUDDY Manga Series Has Officially Ended

Hit manga spin-off series A Certain Scientific Railgun: Astral Buddy has officially released its final chapter. Hit the jump to see what's next for the franchise!

A Certain Scientific Railgun is a franchise that has spawned so many spin-offs that some may even be considered to surpass the original. While all of that is up to debate, it is a definite fact that most of the manga spin-offs that have been released have been compelling stories that can stand on their own as something unique.

With so many various series getting their own anime adaptions or special attention, there is no wrong place to start reading or watching the franchise. One excellent example has to be Yasuhito Nogi's A Certain Scientific Railgun Astral Buddy.

Released in the pages of Kadokawa's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine, in 2017, the series has released three compiled volumes so far. A recent announcement from the magazine has revealed that the series officially ended its run in its latest issue.

While the story may be complete, this means that new readers can read the entire story without fear of getting lost or having to catch up!





Hokaze Junko, one of the top “handmaidens” of Shokuhou Misaki, has always blended into the background of Tokiwadai–an easy feat when you go to an all-girls' school full of powerful psychics. But when a ghostly figure starts stalking her, Junko is suddenly the center of attention! As Junko investigates her stalker, she starts to learn new things about her classmates…and herself!



The fourth and final compiled volume of A Certain Scientific Railgun: Astral Buddy will release in late October!