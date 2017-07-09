A New GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Manga Has A Tie In To THOR: DARKWORLD
Kohei Uchida finally launched the first chapter of Guardians of the Galaxy: Galaxy Rush earlier this week. The series is based on James Gunn’s films, and fans can read up on the series with DeNa’s Manga Box app. Sadly, the series is only available in Japanese at the moment, but fans will get translations sooner rather than later.
The Marvel team just got a manga spin-off for Guardians Of The Galaxy, and it features an interesting tie-in with Thor: The Dark World.
Guardians of the Galaxy: Galaxy Rush is set after the franchise’s second film. The original story follows the team as they enter a content called Galaxy Rush, a battle-royale style race that takes place on Vanaheim. Rocket and Groot appear to the be manga’s main players as of right now, but the ensemble team will get their chance to shine as the series continues.
Here is a quick steal from one Guardians of the Galaxy's Mangas in Japanese for your viewing pleasure!
If the name Vanaheim sounds familiar to you, then you have most definitely seen Thor: The Dark World. The MCU introduced the world in the Thor sequel. As one of the Nine Realms, Vanaheim is home to the Vanir, but it was invaded by the Marauders not too long ago. Thor and his Asgardian army were sent to free the wooded planet. Thor: The Dark World didn’t get a lot of time to explore Vanaheim, so fans can look forward to the Guardians of the Galaxy manga doing so now. Fans are already keeping their eyes open for any hidden easter eggs.
Of course, Guardians of the Galaxy isn’t the first Marvel franchise to get a manga. Marvel Comics even had the Marvel Mangaverse at one point which featured heroes like the Hulk, Iron Man, Namor, and more.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]