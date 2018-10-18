A New Image From ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL Reveals A Fight With A Giant Cyborg
Fans of Battle Angel Alita have long waited for the manga to get a big budget adaptation. However, after 20th Century Fox pushed the release of the film from its initial Christmas 2018 date to early next year, the wait will be a little longer.
A still from Robert Rodriguez's adaptation of Battle Angel Alita showcases an action sequence that pits Alita against a 10-foot cyborg...
Fortunately, the more we see of this project, the more promising it looks. A few days ago, we gave you a look at the exquisite Japanese poster for the film. Today, TotalFilm has unveiled an exclusive new image that portrays an exciting moment from the manga.
The image depicts the Alita vs Grewcica fight and appears to be pretty faithful to how it was portrayed in the manga and anime. The composition, lighting and poses demonstrate that the visuals in this movie will be worth the price of admission.
Take a look at the image below and let us know if you are excited for this movie.
From visionary filmmakers James Cameron (AVATAR) and Robert Rodriguez (SIN CITY), comes ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL, an epic adventure of hope and empowerment. When Alita (Rosa Salazar) awakens with no memory of who she is in a future world she does not recognize, she is taken in by Ido (Christoph Waltz), a compassionate doctor who realizes that somewhere in this abandoned cyborg shell is the heart and soul of a young woman with an extraordinary past. As Alita learns to navigate her new life and the treacherous streets of Iron City, Ido tries to shield her from her mysterious history while her street-smart new friend Hugo (Keean Johnson) offers instead to help trigger her memories. But it is only when the deadly and corrupt forces that run the city come after Alita that she discovers a clue to her past – she has unique fighting abilities that those in power will stop at nothing to control. If she can stay out of their grasp, she could be the key to saving her friends, her family and the world she’s grown to love.
Alita: Battle Angel will be released on February 14th 2018.
