ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL Reveals New Japanese Poster For Upcoming Film
Most manga properties that recieve the North American film treatment have a very rocky history. With more misses than hits, it is almost expected to approach a new film with high degrees of skepticism.One of the more recent films that North American filmmakers are tackling is a live action version of Yukito Kishiro's Battle Angel Alita. The film will be helmed by Robert Rodriguez (Spy Kids, Desperado) and produced by James Cameron (Aliens, Avatar) and John Landau. After the first trailer the film began to show high degrees of promise for a film based on manga source material. Now with its release coming earlier in the year, a brand new Japanese poster has been release. In the poster there is a close up on Alita's face with the quote "The angel awakens into a warrior". Check it out below!
With the upcoming and highly anticipated release of Robert Rodriguez's, Alita: Battle Angel; a new poster was revealed for Japan that can be seen after the jump!
Alita: Battle Angel seems to be shaping up to be a successful film based on a manga property. Considering it is so hard to translate so many Japanese properties, this possible success could change everything for the genre! Excited to see the film? Expect Alita: Battle Angel to release in North America on February, 14th, 2019 and February 22nd, in Japan.
