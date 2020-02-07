A WHITE ROSE IN BLOOM: A New Manga Series Is Getting A North American Release Through Seven Seas Entertainment

A White Rose In Bloom is a unique story set in a boarding school where a girl tries to warm the icy heart of another. Now, the hit series will be getting a North American release. Hit the jump for more!

In 2006, manga creator Asumiko Nakamura launched the yaoi manga series Classmates. The series has run for six volumes and even spawned an anime film that released in 2016.

Nakamura's next project, titled A White Rose in Bloom, is a yuri story about a young girl that finds herself in a very prestigious boarding school where the only friend she can make is a mysterious but standoffish girl. During her schooling, the duo begins to grow closer, and their true feelings start to emerge.

The series is the newest work for Nakamura, who is putting all of the same effort and attention that Classmates has had for years. The series is so promising that the book will even be releasing in North America, thanks to Seven Seas Entertainment!

As of now, no further information has been revealed for the series since the company acquired the license to publish it. However, fans can expect it to come early next year. Make sure to share your thoughts on the news in the comments!





Ruby is a student at an elite European boarding school. Things are going pretty well for her until she finds out that she won’t be able to go home at Christmas. Instead, she’ll be stuck at school with only one other student--the aloof and beautiful Steph--for company. As Ruby tries to understand Steph, she becomes more and more interested in the other girl. But can she break through Steph’s icy exterior?



A White Rose In Bloom will release its first volume in print and on digital, January 2021, for $12.99 USA / $16.99 CAN.