A WITCH'S LOVE AT THE END OF THE WORLD: Hit Love Story Making Its Way To The West This Winter

Hit yuri love story A Witch's Love at the End of the World is bringing its spellbinding story to the west, thanks to Yen Press. Hit the jump to learn more about the series and when to expect it!

Magic and love are two-story tropes that go hand in hand. From the fairy tales of old to the modern stories that are inspired by them, literature has proven magic can be the perfect tool for a love story. Creator, Kujira has proven this time and again with her hit yuri series, A Witch's Love at the End of the World.

Kujira is no stranger tot he world of manga, bolstering an extensive list of series worked on in the past. A Witch's Love at the End of the World began late last year and tells the story of two young witches that attend a magical school; over time, the two start to fall for one another.

The series has released four chapters, as of February of last year, and has already begun to make some wonder if the series will ever make its way to the west. Well, thanks to Yen Press, that wish has been granted!

As the Anime Expo Lite was going on this past week, publishing company, Yen Press, announced that multiple licenses will be coming to North America and that includes Kujira's hit story! With the book coming this winter, make sure to share your thoughts in the comments!





In a world where magic rules from the shadows, there exists a school for witches. This mysterious academy trains young witches on a path of revenge against those who have used them only as tools. Alice, a magical prodigy, has lived her life by this goal only to have her world turned upside down when Mari, a magic-less human, enters the school and her heart!



A Witch's Love at the End of the World is coming to North America in December!