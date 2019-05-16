 AHIRU NO SORA: Sports Manga Going On a Short Hiatus
Basketball manga series Ahiru no Sora has announced that it will be going on a short hiatus. Hit the jump to learn more about the hiatus!

marvelfreek94 | 5/16/2019
Filed Under: "Manga" Source: www.animenewsnetwork.com
In Takeshi Hinata's Ahiru no Sora, a 4' 10" boy named Sora Kurumatani with dreams of joining the basketball club. Yet, when he does he finds that he will be facing large amounts of opposition on his quest to stay apart of the club. The series began in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen magazine, in 2003, and has had a total of 50 compiled volumes so far! A television anime has also been announced to be in the works with its eyes set on an October premier.


Beginning on May 22nd, Weekly Shonen magazine will be putting the series on a "short hiatus". The reasonign behind the hiatus has not yet been given and the magazine has not yet stated when the series would be returning. Thoughts on the news for the series? Share them inthe comments!
