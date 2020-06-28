ALTAIR: A RECORD OF BATTLES: Manga Series Announces It Is Approaching Its Conclusion

The hit war drama series, Altair: A Record of Battles , Has revealed that it is approaching its climax. Hit the jump to learn more about when to expect the conclusion of the series!

In 2007, Kodansha's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine launched Kotono Kato's Altair: A Record of Battles. The series is unlike many other manga, as its story is one of political and wartime drama. The series has released 22 compiled volumes, with a 23rd on the way.

The series tells the story of a young man tasked with keeping a nation together. The challenge with that is that his world is one of tension, with the threat of war always looming and more secrets being revealed with each day.

The manga has been such a hit that an anime series was later greenlit and released in 2017. Just like the manga, the anime was also a major hit as it streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

In a recent release from the series' official Twitter, it was announced that the manga series is now approaching its climax. While no official date for the final chapter has been announced, yet, it can be expected that the end may come before next year.

With the series reaching its end, it's not certain what will be next for Kota. Make sure to share your thoughts on the news in the comments!





Altair: A Record of Battles ( Shōkoku no Altair ) centers on Mahmut, a young member of Türkiye Stratocracy's council who holds the political and military title of Pasha. The council's combination of warmongers and pacifists divide it. The threat of war and danger from the belligerent Empire put Türkiye's safety at risk. As the country's youngest military leader, Mahmut is determined to keep the peace. But with so much at stake, a long history of enemies and alliances draws the young man far into a political world he hopes to keep in check. The Pasha's journey is not easy, and war may prevail despite his efforts.

Altair: A Record of Battles will release its 23rd volume this August, and new chapters are still being released!