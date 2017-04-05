Amazon's ANIME STRIKE Reveals New Download Option And Partnership With Comixology

Subscribers to Amazon's Anime Strike will now be able to download the latest anime episodes and watch them on their smartphone, tablet or laptop even when there's no internet connection.





Further sweetening the deal is the added bonus that Anime Strike subscribers will also be allowed to download and read one full manga volume per month, at no additional cost. This agreement with Comixology (who Amazon purchased in 2014) runs now until the end of 2017- meaning you could read 8 volumes of your favorite manga title for free if you sign up before the end of May.



While CrunchyrollxFunimation snagged the two big titles of the Spring season- My Hero Academia season 2 and Attack on Titan season 2, many new titles such as

Sagrada Reset,

Re:CREATORS and

Rage of Bahamut: Virgin Soul are Anime Strike exclusives. However, what's stopping many fans from signing up for the service is the double pay-wall that requires an Amazon Prime ($99/year) subscription before someone can gain access to Anime Strike ($4.99/month). In reality, that's $160/yr for the service which is almost double Crunchyroll ($6.95/month) and 2.5x the cost of Funimation ($4.99/month). Yet, if Amazon Strike keeps offering additional benefits like downloadable content and free manga (and Crunchyroll's servers keep going down every Saturday under the burden of new Dragon Ball Super episodes) a shift in the market is likely to occur sooner rather than later.