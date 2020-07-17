ANGELS OF DEATH: A Few Chapters Are Left As Manga Reveals Just How Soon The Series Will End

Based on the game series, Angels of Death conclusion is coming a lot sooner than previously expected. Hit the jump to find out just how many chapters are left for the horror manga.

Beginning as a psycho horror adventure game, in 2015. The Angels of Death franchise grew from a small title to one of the biggest in its genre. The original game that started it all is now available on Steam, however, the franchise has grown far beyond that.

In 2015, a manga adaption of the game was released in Kadokawa's Comic Gene magazine. Written by Kudan Nazuka, the series has published 11 volumes so far and follows the overall plot of the game.

Following the success of the manga series, Angels of Death branched out into the world of anime with a series that released in 2018. Since the premiere, the series has concluded and even got a home video release!

In a previous news report, the editor of the manga stated that the 12th volume of the manga would be its last; however, since that announcement, there has been a more pinpointed idea of when the series is set to end. According to the Twitter of Comic Gene magazine, the manga should be ending in just three more chapters.





Most girls that wake up in the home of a serial killer would panic, but not Ray. In fact, her meeting with the killer Zack is actually quite convenient because her only wish is to find a good way to die.



Angels of Death will be ending in three chapters and, if there are no delays, should be concluded by September.