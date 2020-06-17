ANGELS OF DEATH: Horror Manga Series Announces Its Conclusion

Kudan Nazuka's Angels of Death has revealed that its final volume will be the series' 12th volume. Hit the jump to learn more about the upcoming conclusion to the horror manga series!

In 2015, Angels of Death was released as a "psycho horror adventure game" that initially came out on the "Den Fami Nico Game Magazine" website. The original title was also created by Makoto Sanada and is now available on Steam.

The game was such a success that it did not take long before a manga series was announced, developed by Kudan Nazuka. The series released in Kadokawa's Monthly Comic Gene magazine and has been a hit since its release, publishing 11 compiled volumes so far. 2017 also saw a spin-off release of the series titled Angels of Death Episode.0; illustrated by Nazuka, as well.

Not long after the manga release, an anime was also announced that released in 2018 and streamed on both Crunchyroll and Funimation. Funimation even released the home video version of the series!

With the admittedly strange series making its way through multiple mediums, it was a matter of time for one of the adaptions to come to a close. In a recent release, the manga's editor Izumo announced that the manga adaption would be ending with its 12th volume.

While the series is sending, this is no way the ending of the Angels of Death franchise. With the spin-off still publishing, the sky is the limit of what is to come next! We would love to hear your thoughts on the conclusion of the manga and Angels of Death as a whole in the comments!

Most girls that wake up in the home of a serial killer would panic, but not Ray. In fact, her meeting with the killer Zack is actually quite convenient because her only wish is to find a good way to die.

