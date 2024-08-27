AniWave, AnimeSuga And Other Major Anime Piracy Platforms Have Been Shut Down

Dozens of popular anime piracy websites have seemingly been shut down overnight, according to multiple reports. AniWave (AnimeWave), AnimeSuga, and 123Anime are among the top-visited piracy sites that are now closed.

While fans were given no notice of the closure, the sites now feature a similar message. Here's what AniWave's website now states:

You know, it has been a long journey since Aniwave (9Anime) first appeared. Creating better products that provide an improved user experience and fostering competition to drive the market to enhance products is something we are very happy about. Now that everything has improved… it is also time for us to say goodbye...It is difficult to part with something we have invested so much effort and passion into, but it is something we need to do. Thank you for standing by and supporting us throughout this time! Every game must have an end...and life is about experiences. Every mistake teaches us lessons that help us grow.



If possible, please use legal paid services. It’s something we should do to show our respect for creators and content producers.

Anime, like every other entertainment industry from music to film to television, has been fighting piracy for decades. It feels like any time one major piracy website gets shut down, a dozen more pop up.

Piracy is especially prevalent with anime as fans relied on it to watch shows when licensed content wasn't so easily available. However, with anime exploding in popularity globally and the rise of streaming services, it's easier than ever to find your favorite anime shows. Of course, now you have to pay for it.

Anime is one of the fastest-growing forms of entertainment media in the world and all major streamers — from Netflix to Amazon to Disney — are trying to get a piece of the pie. Given all the money invested in anime streaming, it's likely that some sort of law enforcement is responsible for the closure of these sites, although there's been no official announcement or confirmation from any sort of government entity.

The good news is that in today's streaming world, there are plenty of ways to watch anime legally. Crunchyroll, of course, is one of the biggest providers of anime content with thousands of hours of shows, movies, originals, and more available. Netflix, Hulu, HIDIVE, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ are some other paid-service streamers where you can find top-quality anime. For those looking for some free options, there are Tubi, Freevee, and PlutoTV.