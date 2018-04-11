ANONYMOUS NOISE : Manga Set To End In Just A Few Chapters

Manga love story, Anonymous Noise, is a Shojo series that has been running for a few years now. It was recently announced that the series would actually be ending in a few more chapters!

A girl who loves to sing, Nino Arisugawa experiences her first heart wrenching goodbye when her beloved childhood friend, Momo, moves away. And after Nino befriends Yuzu, a music composer, she experiences another sad parting! With music as their common ground and only outlet, how will unrequited love play out? Since both boys promised Nino that they will find her one day through her singing, she holds on to that hope and continues to reach out with her voice. Now in high school, Nino serendipitously reunites with Yuzu, but she yearns to see Momo again…".

The series has become something of a mild success, garnering an anime series and, as of now, 16 compiled volumes. Since the series had no intent of going for too long, it was only a matter of time before the ending would be fast approaching the readers.

In the 23rd issue of Hana to Yume, it was revealed that the series only had five more chapters before reaching the story's conclusion. For fans of the series it must be a bit of a bittersweet feeling knowing the story was going to come to an end but never truly envisioning it. If everything goes according to plan and the manga does not take any breaks; the series is expected tot reach its conclusion on January 5th of next year. Sad to see the series go? Maybe interested in catching up before the end? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!

In 2013, Ryoko Fukuyama started a Shojo series titled. The series itself has been running since its first issue within the pages of Hana to Yume.