ANOTHER 2001: Horror Manga Creator Yukito Ayatsuji Announces Fall Release For Sequel

Horror manga franchise, Another, is getting a brand new sequel. Hit the jump for more information on when to expect a release for the new story!

In 2009, Yukito Ayatsuji released the horror novel series, Another. The series tells the story of a young girl named Mei Misake. On a trip to her family's vacation home, Mei interacts with the spirit of one of her dead classmates. From this point forward, Mei and her ghost friend, Teruya, go on a journey to find the body of her friend and his memories. On their journey various mysteries will come to light. The series was such a success, an anime series and live action film was released, in 2012.

The novel series garnered suc a following that, in 2010, creator Hiro Kiyohara launched a manga adaption on Kadokawa's Young Ace magazine, with a second series series, Another0, launching in 2012. The most recent novel, Another 2001, is the second sequel of the series and released in 2014, within the pages of Kadokawa'a Shosetsu Yasei Jidai and has recently ended at the beginning of this year.

In Ayatsuji's official Twitter, it was revealed that he has recently completed his 1,200 page final draft to his newest novel. This draft acts as as a compilation novel for Another 2001. With not much more revealed, the only other thing Ayatsuji could say was that he hopes to get the novel out by September, at the earliest.





