ATTACK ON TITAN Manga Chapter #114 Is Set To Release On February 9

Are you up for reading Chapter #114 of the Attack on Titan manga? Well, you're in luck because in just nine days, your wish will be granted.

The Attack on Titan manga is coming to an end, and the same can be said for the anime when it returns later in the year. For now, fans are turning into the manga to learn what’s next, and from what we've gathered, the next chapter is right around the corner.

If you haven’t been keeping tabs, the upcoming chapter is #114, and it’s set to release in Japan come February 9. It will be a full one month since the release of the previous chapter, therefore, we suspect fans are frothing at the mouth right now.

Chapter #113 was a blast because it showed the battle between Zeke and Levi. This fight took place because a few of Levi’s comrades were transformed into Titans against their will. You see, Zeke laced their wine with his spinal fluid, and as such, all who drank it turned into Titans.

Obviously, Levi was not happy about this, and why would he? We wouldn’t be surprised if Zeke kills Levi in a future chapter because we doubt this fan-favorite character will survive the story until the very end.

To make matters worse, a civil war is on the horizon due to Eren Jaeger’s crazy ideas. And on the other hand, an invasion is coming, which is a clear sign of things definitely going south.

We hope that Chapter #114 answers a lot of questions along with pumping up the action because that’s what fans want at this point in the story.

All in all, we’re quite sad that Attack on Titan is ending, but it’s best to go out with a blast rather than a whimper.