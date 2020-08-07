BAKI-DOU: Fan Favorite Fighting Manga Announces A Brief Hiatus

Iconic fighting manga Baki-Dou has revealed that the creator will be taking a brief hiatus. Hith the jump to find out why and when the series will be returning to shelves!

Since 1991, the Baki franchise has been punching its way into the hearts of manga fans and fans of martial arts. The series was created by Keisuke Itagaki and launched in the pages of Akita Shoten's Weekly Shonen Champion magazine.

The original manga series ran from 1991 to 1999 and spawned a sequel series that released 31 volumes. From that point onward, other manga titles have launched under the title and have even helped to greenlit a hit anime series that has premiered on Netflix.

The anime helped to propel the series into worldwide stardom, and as fans begin to explore the character and his world, there is an ongoing series that offers a lot from the universe. Baki-Dou, by Itagaki, launched in 2018, in the pages of Weekly Shonen Champion. The manga follows completely different characters and gives multiple different looks at the martial arts world withing the story.

In a recent reveal from the 31st issue of Weekly Shonen Champion, the series has announced that the series will be taking a two-issue hiatus. There was no reason given for the break, yet it is nice to know the wait will not be very long. Make sure to share your thoughts on the news in the comments!





The new Baki-Dou manga uses different characters for "Baki" in the title from the previous Baki-Dou manga, although it retains the name " Baki-Dou ." In the new manga, Baki faces off against Japan's oldest and strongest "sumo god," and features the Japanese legendary sumo wrestler Nomi no Sukune. The wrestler supposedly had the first ever sumo match against Taima no Kehaya in 23 B.C.



Baki-Dou will return to Akita Shoten's Weekly Shonen Champion, on July 16th!