Manga Headlines Pictures

BAKI: The Hit Manga Series Is Getting A Spin-Off Series Focusing On A Totally Different Character!

BAKI: The Hit Manga Series Is Getting A Spin-Off Series Focusing On A Totally Different Character!

The hit manga series Baki is getting a brand new spin-off series starring Retsu Kaioh. Hit the jump to learn more about the new series!

marvelfreek94 | 10/6/2020
Filed Under: "Manga" Source: akitashoten.co.jp

There is an innate interest that the world has with the idea of fighting. From the gladiator pits of Rome to MMA fights that happening the Octagon, there is always a desire to see the level of strength and skill one has over another.

In fiction, Japan has been creating stories about fighting for decades; Dragon Ball is one of the first series that comes to mind. That being said, Keisuke Itagaki's Baki has always been a series that rides the line of realistic and fantastic fighting stories. 

Created in the early 90s, Baki's story has grown and released multiple new stories from as recently as 2018; and from this success has even spawned a highly successful anime. Now, it looks like its manga is creating a new spin-off series that focuses on the character Retsu Kaioh!

There is still a lot left to be learned, but according to the manga's magazine, Akita Shoten's Monthly Shonen Champion, the book will see the character reincarnated in a whole new world! We would love to hear your thoughts on the new show in the comments below! 


 

The manga will focus on the Kenpo-style master Retsu Kaioh reincarnating into another world.


Baki Side Story - Retsu Kaioh Doesn't Mind Even if It's in Another World is coming soon!
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...