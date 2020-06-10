BAKI: The Hit Manga Series Is Getting A Spin-Off Series Focusing On A Totally Different Character!

There is an innate interest that the world has with the idea of fighting. From the gladiator pits of Rome to MMA fights that happening the Octagon, there is always a desire to see the level of strength and skill one has over another.
In fiction, Japan has been creating stories about fighting for decades; Dragon Ball is one of the first series that comes to mind. That being said, Keisuke Itagaki's Baki has always been a series that rides the line of realistic and fantastic fighting stories.
Created in the early 90s, Baki's story has grown and released multiple new stories from as recently as 2018; and from this success has even spawned a highly successful anime. Now, it looks like its manga is creating a new spin-off series that focuses on the character Retsu Kaioh!
There is still a lot left to be learned, but according to the manga's magazine, Akita Shoten's Monthly Shonen Champion, the book will see the character reincarnated in a whole new world! We would love to hear your thoughts on the new show in the comments below!
The manga will focus on the Kenpo-style master Retsu Kaioh reincarnating into another world.
Baki Side Story - Retsu Kaioh Doesn't Mind Even if It's in Another World is coming soon!
