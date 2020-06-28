BANRAI NO HEKATONCHEIR: Manga Creator Announces The Conclusion Of The Fantasy Series

Artist for the successful manga, Dragons Rioting, Tsuyoshi Watanabe has revealed that his second series, Banrai no Hekatoncheir has reached its conclusion. Hit the jump to learn more about what's next!

Tsuyoshi Watanabe is a well established and respected creator in the manga industry. One of his most well-known works is the series, Dragons Rioting, where he worked as the artist on the manga from 2012-2016. The series was published in the pages of Kadokawa's Monthly Comic Dragon Age, where the story celebrated nine volumes in both Japanese and English.

Watanabe's second project, which began publishing in Kadokawa's young Dragon Age magazine, in 2017 was titled Banrai no Hekatoncheir. The series told the story of a young hunter who loves animals, who finds himself transported to another world of fantasy creatures, where he must now survive.

The series was a massive hit among fans, publishing two compiled volumes, so far. The manga has also been a fitting followup for Watanabe, allowing his artistic skills to flourish even more with new challenges in the otherworldly beasts that reside in the world of the comic.

In a recent announcement, during the third issue of Young Dragon Age, the series has announced that it published its final chapter, thus concluding a three year run on the series. For now, no other plans have been announced for Watanabe and his next project. But a reveal date for when the third and final volume of the manga will ship has been announced. Make use to share your thoughts in the usual spot!

The manga centers on Tokio Rokuō, a boy hunter who has nevertheless lived with and loves animals. To save an animal, he takes a fall from a cliff. When he wakes up, he finds himself in a completely different world filled with demi-humans. Now, with a newly strengthened body, and his skill in animal handling, he must find a way to survive in his new world.

The final volume for Banrai no Hekatoncheir will ship out on August 9th!