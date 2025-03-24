BLACK BUTLER -GREEN WITCH ARC- Official Trailer Arrives Ahead Of April Premiere

The official trailer for Black Butler -Green Witch Arc- has been released, giving us our best look yet at the anime's adaptation of one of the manga's most eerie storylines.

News
By MattIsForReal - Mar 24, 2025 08:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Manga

With just days until the premiere of Black Butler -Green Witch Arc-, A-1 Pictures has shared the official trailer for the anime's newest season. The promo video gives us our best look yet what will surely be one of the most eerie storylines adapted from Yana Toboso's manga.

The Emerald Witch Arc is the eighth arc in the acclaimed supernatural fantasy manga and follows Ciel Phantomhive and his demon butler, Sebastian, to a mysterious forest where they discover a village that's seemingly stuck in the past.  The official synopsis teases:

19th century England - Sebastian Michaelis, the butler of the prestigious aristocratic Phantomhive family, along with his 13-year-old master Ciel Phantomhive, undertakes dirty work in the underworld as the "Queen's watchdog."

By the Queen's orders, Sebastian and Ciel head to Germany to investigate mysterious deaths that have been occurring. As the two investigate the truth behind the "Werewolf Forest," where anyone who steps foot inside is cursed to death, a terrible curse falls upon them.

In addition to providing more context to the intriguing and mysterious arc, the trailer also teases the series' ending song, "WALTZ" by TYUGUJO, as well as the opening song, "MAISE" by rock band Cö shu Nie. Maaya Sakamoto and Daisuke Ono are reprising their roles as Ciel Phantomhive and Sebastian Michaelis, respectively.

Black Butler -Emerald Witch Arc- is set to premiere on April 5th with new episodes available to stream on Crunchyroll. You can also watch all of the anime's previous seasons, including the OVAs and the 2017 animated film Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic on Crunchyroll. The streamer describes the series:

Ciel Phantomhive is the most powerful boy in all of England, but he bears the scars of unspeakable suffering. Forced to watch as his beloved parents were brutally murdered, Ciel was subsequently abducted and violently tortured. Desperate to end his suffering, the boy traded his own soul for a chance at vengeance, casting his lot with the one person on whom he could depend: Sebastian, a demon Butler summoned from the very pits of hell. Together, they’ll prowl the darkest alleys of London on a mission to snuff out those who would do evil.

Kenjiro Okada returned to direct Black Butler -Emerald Witch Arc- at animation studio CloverWorks. Series composition is by Hiroyuki Yoshino (World Trigger), while character designs are by Yumi Shimizu (Horimiya chief animation director).  

Black Butler -Emerald Witch Arc- premieres on April 5th.

