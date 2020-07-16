BLACK CHANNEL: Upcoming Net Anime Series Announces August Release Date

A wild and new net anime series based on Kei Kisaich's manga is coming titled Black Channel . Hit the jump to learn more about what the new anime is about and when to begin watching it!

Very rarely do topical series of any sort catch the attention of a wide range of fans. However, this is precisely what Kei Kisaichi's Black Channel manga has been successfully doing since its debut in January of this year.

The series centers around a demon named Black, who has his out online blogging channel and wishes to travel to the human world. While there, he intends to catch humans in their most private moments, with games, hobbies, and other similar things of that nature and expose them on his channel.

The series initially released as a one-shot in Shogakukan's Mira Coro Comic magazine but later began to serialize in the pages of Shogakukan's Monthly Coro Coro Comic magazine. Following its fast-growing success, an announcement was made that Youtube anime production, and Plott would be creating an anime based on the manga!

The anime has confirmed that there will be only original storylines, and a release date has also been set! Make sure to share your thoughts on the news in the comments!





Black Channel will premiere its first episode on August 21st!