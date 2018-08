BLACK LAGOON Manga Is Headed On A Hiatus Sometime This Year

is a series that was created by Rei Hiroe and follows the story of four mercenaries who operate in southeast Asia and smuggle good via a WW2 PT boat. Typically these jobs that they go on end in standard hijinx and shootouts. The series was able to spawn an anime series that was a big hit in the fanbase and has established itself as one of the greats. As announced in the most recent issue ofmagazine that the series would be going on a hiatus so that the creator could have time to work on a compiled volume. The manga's 11th compiled volume is also set to release a standard and special edition in November. Hopefully this will be able to make the wait for the series return a bit more bearable.This, however, is not the first time that the series had been on a hiatus. In 2014 the series went on a few years hiatus until it finally returned in May of 2017. Not at just over a year we have another hiatus announced. Hopefully this does not become another two and a half year hiatus for hte series. Sad that another hiatus is on its way? Share your thoughts in the usual spot.