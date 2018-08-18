BLACK LAGOON Manga Is Headed On A Hiatus Sometime This Year
Black Lagoon is a series that was created by Rei Hiroe and follows the story of four mercenaries who operate in southeast Asia and smuggle good via a WW2 PT boat. Typically these jobs that they go on end in standard hijinx and shootouts. The series was able to spawn an anime series that was a big hit in the fanbase and has established itself as one of the greats. As announced in the most recent issue of Shogakukan's Monthly Sunday GX magazine that the series would be going on a hiatus so that the creator could have time to work on a compiled volume. The manga's 11th compiled volume is also set to release a standard and special edition in November. Hopefully this will be able to make the wait for the series return a bit more bearable.
The manga series Black Lagoon, which has garnered quite a loyal fanbase, has found itself in yet another hiatus for the series. Check out the details after the jump.
This, however, is not the first time that the series had been on a hiatus. In 2014 the series went on a few years hiatus until it finally returned in May of 2017. Not at just over a year we have another hiatus announced. Hopefully this does not become another two and a half year hiatus for hte series. Sad that another hiatus is on its way? Share your thoughts in the usual spot.
