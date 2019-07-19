 BLACK LAGOON: New Spinoff Manga Focusing On Sawyer Coming Soon
After the long wait before the return of Black Lagoon, the series is returning with an extra spinoff series surrounding the character, Sawyer. Hit the jump for more!

marvelfreek94 | 7/19/2019
Shogakukan's Monthly Sunday GX magazine has revealed when Rei Hiroe's Black Lagoon will be returning from hiatus. But with that an extra added bonus will be coming to the magazine, and series, as well! Tatsuhiko Hida will be writing a brand new spinoff series focusing on underworld cleaner, Sawyer! the series will be titled, Black Lagoon: Sawyer the Cleaner - Dismemberment! Gore Gore Girl. Being that the spinoff is the first for the series, the plot will be revolving around the day to day for Sawyer. 


Excited for the new series? Share your thoughts in the comments! The main series and the spinoff will be releasing, in Japan, on September 19th!
