BONE COLLECTION: Short Lived Manga Has Announced Its Conclusion

Following a few months in publication, Jun Kirarazaka's Bone Collection has announced its end. Hit the jump for more information on the conclusion to the series!

Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump has always been known for creating iconic and very long-running manga. Some of these examples include Dragon Ball, One Piece, and of course, Naruto; however, that is not always the case for many other manga.

Jun Kirarazaka's Bone Collection manga is an example of one of their much shorter comics. The comedy series follows a young exorcist who tries to rid his world of demons with the help of a mysterious girl he just so happens to run into.

Premiering in the combined issue of Shonen Jump, this past April, the series has been in publication since and was a hit for the duration. However, it was recently revealed that the series had reached its conclusion with the 38th issue of the magazine.

With only its first compiled volume available to purchase, for now, there is no confirmation on whether or not the series will even get an anime adaption. We would love to hear your thoughts on the conclusion of the series in the comments below!





In a world swarming with yokai demons... One day, mediocre exorcist Kazami encounters a beautiful girl named Paira. But who is she?! And could the seemingly useless Kazami actually have a special ability? Get ready for a new generation of yokai battle comedy manga!



Bone Collection's final compiled volume will ship this November!