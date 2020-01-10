BUNGO STRAY DOGS WAN!: The Gag Manga Series HAs Announced A Brand New Anime

The hilarious gag manga series has announced that an anime adaption of the series is coming! Hit the jump to check out the latest visual!

Initially created by Kafka Asagiri and Sango Harukawa, Bungo Stray Dogs was released in the pages of Kadokawa Shoten's Young Ace magazine. The 2012 manga series has since released 19 compiled volumes and is still in publication!

Since its release, the franchise has also spawned multiple manga spin-offs and an equally successful anime that ran from 2016 to 2019. Two feature-length anime films were released as well, and all have been met with a positive response.

It was recently announced that one of its spin-offs, a comedy gag manga named Bungo Stray Dogs Wan!, is also getting the anime treatment! Not much is known as of yet, but a brand new visual and also a release window was confirmed.

The official site of the show is promising to tune in three months from now(potentially as more information drops) and to stay excited about the new show! Don't forget to share your thoughts on the new announcement and visual in the comments below!



The peaceful days of the very popular work "Bungo Stray Dogs" are here. The characters of the Armed Detective Agency and the Mafia are in miniature form?! Due to Atsushi and co. becoming cute, this is a different experience to the original work - a pleasant gag manga!



Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! is coming in January 2021!