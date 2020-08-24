Burn the Witch Manga Listed with a "Volume 1" Release for October 2nd

"Bleach" creator Tite Kubo's new four chapter manga, Burn the Witch is set to release on October 2nd, but it's also listed as "Volume 1" - hinting at more to come.

Is it just a listing error? Or maybe a tease that this is more than another one-shot? In this year's 38th issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine showcased a list of compiled volumes of manga shipping on October 2, including a "volume 1" for Tite Kubo's new Burn the Witch manga.

Yes, you read that right "Volume 1." Normally, when a manga is just released with a single volume, publishers won't list a manga with a "volume 1", they are just listed with no number at all. Leaving some spectuation that more of Burn the Witch manga is to come after the October release.

Along with the manga release, the "mid-length" theatrical anime by Studio Colorido and team Yamahitsuji are set to stream internationally on Crunchyroll on October 2nd, along with event showings in Japan for two weeks.

If you want to read the original one-shot manga that was released in 2018, also named Burn the Witch, you are able to online at Viz Media's website.