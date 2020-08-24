Tite Kubo's Burn the Witch Anime Heads to Crunchyroll on October 2nd

If you thought Hollows were bad, Dragons look even more dangerous to normal humans. Crunchyroll announced that it will stream Tike Kubo's newest anime project Burn the Witch by giving international viewers a new look into the Bleach world on October 2nd with three episodes.

The anime project will have theatrical screenings in Japan on October 2nd for two weeks. Japanese fans will also be able to stream the project in three episodes on Amazon Prime Video and Hikari TV of the same date. However, Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump revealed that streamed version will be "an edited version where the content will be a little different from the version that will screen [in theaters]."

It's unknown if the international audiences will be able to experience the theatrical release anytime soon.

While the trailer doesn't give us anything new in footage or details, it does provide official subtitles for the first trailer that dropped in March.

Studio Colorido and team Yamahitsuji are handling the ""mid-length" theatrical anime. They focus on shorter projects and anime films like the McDonalds shorts Mirai no Watashi (2016), Penguin Highway (2018), Pokemon: Twilight Wings (2020), and A Whisker Away (2020).

Burn the Witch originally was released as a one-shot in 2018 on Shonen Jump. A new four-chapter manga of the same name will be hitting shelves on October 2nd along with the anime release with a tease on maybe more afterwards.

Click here on the tease for more Burn the Witch manga!