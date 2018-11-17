CARDCAPTOR SAKURA, TALES OF BERSERIA And FATE/GRAND ORDER Have Been Licensed By Kodansha USA

Publisher Kodansha Comics has announced that it acquired the license to three new manga projects: Cardcaptor Sakura, Tales of Berseria and Fate/Grand Order - mortalis:stella. A collector's edition box set for Princess Jellyfish will be out on summer 2019.



Sakura's Collector's Edition's volume 1 will be out in spring 2019. This edition will have nine hardcover volumes with new cover art. Kodansha states that anyone who collects every volume will get a "special treat".



Tales of Berseria will begin its publication in fall 2019. This series consists of 4 volumes that are written by Aonagi. It originally ran from fall 2016 to this summer. The manga series is inspired by the video game with the same name. Here is the official description:

In Tales of Berseria, players embark on a journey of self-discovery as they assume the role of Velvet, a young woman whose once kind demeanor has been replaced and overcome with a festering anger and hatred after a traumatic experience three years prior to the events within Tales of Berseria. Velvet will join a crew of pirates as they sail across the sea and visit the many islands that make up the sacred kingdom of Midgand in an all-new adventure developed by the celebrated team behind the Tales of series.