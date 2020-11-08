CARDFIGHT!! VANGUARD TURNABOUT: New Manga Series Announced For The Franchise

A brand new manga series titled Cardfight!! Vanguard Turnabout is coming to the hit franchise. Hit the jump to learn more about where to read the new series and when to expect it!

The Cardfight!! Vanguard series is a multimedia franchise that, with the help of Bushiroad and various creators, has spread from manga and anime to other forms of media. In 2011, the franchise hit the ground running with a brand new anime, and ever since then has continued to release more and more anime.

Since its beginning to now, there have been various anime that span multiple seasons and varying amounts of episodes per show. However, with numerous shows, there has been a vast amount of manga as well; even now, there are still new series that continue to be released.

One of the new manga that has recently begun publishing is titled Cardfight!! Vanguard Turnabout. Artist Naoyuki Kageyama is working on the series and even has artist Akira Ito handling storyboards for the book. Fans of the franchise can find the book in the pages of Bushiroad's Monthly Bushiroad magazine.

With the book so fresh and a storyline that is so new, now is the best time to get into the new series and see what it has to offer! We would love to hear your thoughts on the new series in the comments section below!





Cardfight!! Vanguard Turnabout is publishing now on Bushiroad's Monthly Bushiroad magazine!