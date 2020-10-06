CAROLE & TUESDAY: Manga Adaption Of The Anime Announces Conclusion

Based on the series created by the same creator of Cowboy Bebop , the manga adaption of Carole & Tuesday has announced the series conclusion. Hit the jump for more information on the recent reveal!

Shinichiro Watanabe is best known for creating the series Cowboy Bebop, Samurai Champloo, Space Dandy, and now Carole & Tuesday. Watanabe has been credited with creating some of the most famous and influential original anime of all time and shows no sign of stopping.

Carole & Tuesday tells the story of two best friends with dreams of getting famous and making it big on the planet Mars; as outstanding musicians. The series has an expert ability to put friendship at the forefront of everything, and it pays off.

The series premiered back in the spring of 2019, released by studio BONES, and followed up with a Netflix release. The Netflix premiere was broken up into two parts, the first in August of 2019 and the second in December. Upon release, the show was a big hit.

Once the anime was established as a success, a manga adaption of the series was greenlit a month later. The manga of the series was written by Morito Yamataka and published in the pages of Kadokawa's Young Ace magazine.

In a recent reveal, Yamataka revealed, in Twitter, that the series would be concluding in its 16th chapter. While no news has been announced on if the series would continue, in any way, there could always be a chance. Until then, make sure to share your thoughts on the series in the comments below!

The Carol & Tuesday manga is set to conclude in July!