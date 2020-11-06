CELLS AT WORK! BABY Manga Series Announces It Will Be Taking A Hiatus

Spin-off of the original hit manga series, Cells At Work! Baby , has announced that it will be taking a hiatus. Hith the jump for more details on the postponement and when to expect the series to continue!

When Akame Shimizu launched the manga series, Cells At Work!, the tidal wave of success that came after was probably wholly unexpected, the manga initially launched in 2015, in the pages of Kodansha's Monthly Shonen Sirius.

The story of the manga follows a unique interpretation of how the human body works. The reader follows the red blood cell as she completes her job every day to make sure the human body stays happy and healthy. The success of the manga spawned a massive franchise.

Aside from an anime series that was released, the franchise has spawned countless manga spin-off, all focusing on different aspects of the human body. Some of the spin-offs include the topics of bacteria, friendship, and how the body operates during infancy.

Cells At Work! Baby was released in 2019, in the pages of Kodansha's Morning magazine. The series was written by Yasuhiro Fukuda and had two compiled volumes published.

In the most recent issue of the magazine, there was a reveal that the manga would be forced to go on hiatus. No reason was given, as of now, but this is not the first time the series has gone on a break.

While the official date for the return hasn't been given yet, hopefully, the wait will not take too long. Make sure to share your thoughts on the hiatus in the comments!

It's no easy feat to keep a body happy and healthy, so even the newest cells have their tiny-winey, chubby-wubby hands full! Join these cute baby cells as they work hard within their newborn baby body, in this newest (literally!) spinoff of Cells at Work!

Cells At Work! Baby will return at a later date!