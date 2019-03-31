CESARE: Manga Set To Go On Another Hiatus For A Few Months
Fuyumi Soroyo began the historical manga series Cesare, in 2005, within the pages of Kodansha's Morning magazine. The series covered the life of Cesare Borgia and its current run of the series Cesare - II Creatore che ha distrutto, was premiering once a month within the magazine since November of last year. After a four year hiatus that began in 2014.
After a four year hiatus, many fans of the manga Cesare were ecstatic for the series' return. However it looks like it will be headed back on histus for another few months.
After getting into the conclave arc of the series, it was announced that the series would be going on yet another hiatus until the fall. While not much has been known as to the reasoning, this will leave many fans to wonder if this is the start of another incredibly long hiatus for the series. Curious as to what could come for the series in the future? Share your thoughts in the usual spot.
