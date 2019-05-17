Champion RED And DC Comics' BATMAN AND THE JUSTICE LEAGUE Manga Will Be Ending At Volume 4
The Batman and the Justice League manga was launched last October in North America as a joint project by DC Comics and Akita Shoten's Champion RED magazine just last October but it seems the series is set to come to an end this Summer. Likely, the abysmall Batman v Superman and Justice League films didn't help manga sales in Japan.
A recent Amazon listing has revealed that the 2018 Batman and the Justice League manga from Shiori Teshirogi will be ending in July at 4 volumes.
Manga author Shiori Teshirogi broke the news on her personal blog. Teshirogi is a relativley young manga artist, best known for the Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas - Meiou Shinwa manga series, which ran from 2006 to 2011 in Akita Shoten's Weekly Shonen Champion manga magazine.
From mangaka Shiori Teshirogi (Saint seiya the lost canvas) comes a new series starring Batman and the Justice League. Currently being serialized in the monthly Japanese anthology Red [sic], the story focuses on a young boy who comes to Gotham City from Japan. He's trying to solve the mystery of what happened to his scientist parents after their disappearance following a factory explosion a year earlier. As it turns out, the factory was owned by Lex Luthor, who has now teamed with The Joker. Together, they plan on using the research of the boy's parents to tap into a mystical, all-powerful, worldwide energy source. But for what purpose? It's a bigger challenge than Batman can handle on his own, so he's going to need some help from the League.
