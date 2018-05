DC Comics Is Publishing The BATMAN & THE JUSTICE LEAGUE Manga This Year

DC Comics has announced that they will be releasing the Batman & The Justice League manga in English later this year. Hit the jump for the full details!

A young boy from Japan travels to Gotham City on a mission. A year before, his two parents—both scientists—were presumably killed in an expolosion that destroyed an experimental power plant. But the boy believes they may still be alive. At the very least, he's determined to find out what actually happened. But his quest soon leads to a run-in with some powerful forces—forces that require help from both Batman and the Justice League!

DC Comics announced earlier this year that they will be releasing Shiori Teshirogi's manga series called Batman & The Justice League in English on October 23rd of this year. The manga will have a length of about 200 pages.