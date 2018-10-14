CHIHAYAFURU CHŪGAKUSEI-HEN Manga Series Finalizes In November
Kodansha's Be-Love magazine has announced that the spinoff manga series, Chihayafuru: Chuugakusei-hen, will end its publishing run on November 2018. This manga series follows the characters from the franchise in their middle school years and its next issue will come out on November 1st.
Authors Yui Tokiumi and Oto Tooda's drama game josei manga series, Chihayafuru: Chuugakusei-hen, will end publishing on November. Here is more information on the series.
This manga series started publishing on October 2017 and has 2 volumes out now, Yuki Suetsugu and Yui Tokiumi write the story with illustrations provided by Oto Tooda. There is no English license, Kodansha does the publishing. The franchise also has a novel series that published from Septebmer 2012 to December 2013 with a total of 4 volumes. The novel also has no English license and Kodansha publishes it.
Ayase Chihaya is a cheerful tomboy without any ambitious aspirations in life. At school one day, she meets a boy named Wataya Arata who is an outcast at school. Feeling pity despite peer pressure, Chihaya befriends Arata as he reveals to her his aptitude in karuta which institutes Chihaya's dream to become a karuta queen.
