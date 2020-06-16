CHIVALRY OF A FAILED KNIGHT: Light Novel Series Announces It Enters The Final Arc

The hit fantasy light novel series, Chivalry of a Failed Knight , has announced that it has entered its final arc. Hit the jump to learn more about the last leg of the series and what is to come!

In 2013, writer Riku Misora and artist Won created Chivalry of a Failed Knight. The novels were published by GA Bunko and are based in magic and fantasy about two aspiring Mage-Knights who want nothing more than to be the very best in their craft. However, this means that they must battle countless opponents to prove it.

The light novels have been a massive hit upon release and, as of now, have released 18 volumes of the series. The books have even been translated into English and distributed through Sol Press. As of now, the English translations published the first three volumes in digital and print, this past November.

With the rousing success of the series, in print, the novels also spawned a manga that was written by Megumu Soramichi released in Square Enix's Gangan Online site, in 2014. the manga proved to be just as successful as the light novels and ran until 2017.

A year after the manga release, an anime was release and ran for 12 episodes. The show was licensed by Sentai Filmworks and initially streamed on Hulu and then later on HIDIVE, with the English dub. While the show was successful, a second season was not announced.

With all of the success that the franchise has had, the light novels have continued its storyline and have revealed, on the cover of the series' 18th volume, that the light novel has entered its final arc. While not much more has been revealed, there is no doubt that the series will still have some surprises left for fans. Make sure to share your thoughts on the conclusion in the usual spot!





Ikki Kurogane is a Blazer, a person who can materialize his soul as a weapon. Unlike most Blazers, however, his aptitude for magic is virtually nonexistent. Branded a talentless failure and nicknamed “Worst One,” he has spent his life honing his swordplay in order to become a Mage-Knight nonetheless.

Stella Vermillion is the second imperial princess of the Vermillion Empire and a powerful Rank A Blazer. Having spent her whole life undefeated in battle as a result of her incredible natural talent, she travels to Japan in search of powerful opponents, hoping to grow ever stronger and become an accomplished Mage-Knight herself.

The two meet at Hagun Academy, one of seven Mage-Knight schools in Japan, and soon realize that they share the same goal: to become a powerful Mage-Knight renowned for their hard work and skill, regardless of their level of talent. In order to reach that goal, their first step is to meet in the finals of the Seven Stars Battle Festival, a no-holds-barred tournament that gathers the strongest student knights from all seven schools across Japan, and fight for the title of Seven Stars King.

Can Ikki and Stella fight toe-to-toe with even the strongest of Blazers and achieve their dream of reaching the peak of knighthood?

Chivalry of a Failed Knight is available to read now!