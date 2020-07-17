CROWS ZERO REBOOT: Manga Series Announces Fast Approaching Conclusion

The retelling of the original Crows manga, Crows Zero Reboot , has announced that its conclusion is just a chapter away. Hit the jump to find out when the final chapter drops, and the reboot concludes!

Initially, the first Crows manga was published in 1990 and created by Hiroshi Takahashi. In total, the original series published 26 values and spawned multiple manga spin-offs, OVAs, and live-action films.

The series tells the story of a young boy who transfers to a new high school and his interactions with the various gangs and delinquents found in the school. The manga is one of the most well-written series in the school gang genre and has even spawned a reboot that released in 2018.

Crows Zero Reboot is a series that acts as a sort of retelling and reboot of the series. Centered around a new student, the story follows this character as he tries to be the top delinquent of his school exactly one year before the events of the original manga take place. The series was released in the app Mangabox and was written by Kenji Taira and Shogo Muto.

Recently, it was revealed that the upcoming chapter of the manga, chapter 53, will be it's last. There has been no word on whether or not other stories are coming.





As with Hiroshi Takahashi 's original Crows Zero manga, the story is set one year before the protagonist Hanamichi Bōya transfers into Suzuran High School, and centers on newly transferred third year student Genji Takiya as he journeys to be the top delinquent in Suzuran High School's violent society.



Crows Zero Reboot will be concluding in Akita Shoten's Mangabox app with its next chapter.