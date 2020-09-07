CRYSTAL DRAGON: Longtime Running Hit Fantasy Manga Announces Hiatus

Llong running manga series Crystal Dragon announces that the hit series will be going on a hiatus. Hit the jump for more information on the break and what is to come for the series and creator!

In the 1980s, the fantasy genre was having a massive boom across the world. While very few stories in the world of literature stood the test of time, the ones that did continue even today. One such story is Yuuho Ashibe's Crytal Dragon.

The fantasy/ revenge story began publishing in the pages of Akita Shoten's Bonita magazine in 1981. The series was a massive hit in the magazine, telling the story of a unique woman who goes on a quest for revenge after a violent tribe murders her village.

Following the manga's initial success, in Bonita, the series recently loved to Akita Shoten's Mystery Bonita. At the time of the switch, the series had already published 29 volumes, with no sign of a conclusion coming soon.

In a recent announcement from the magazine, the series will be going on a hiatus with the only reason being "circumstances." As of now, there has been no word on when the series is expected to return, but hopefully, it will be sooner rather than later. Make sure to share your thoughts on the news in the comments section!





The historical fantasy manga is set on the island of Erin (present-day Ireland), and centers on a young girl named Arianrhod. She is known in her village for being the only person with black hair among all her blonde-haired people, and is whispered to be a changeling. Arianrhod is taken as the pupil of a druid. She learns the nature of the true names of things, why they must never be spoken, and how that rules their destiny. After many years, an invading tribe assaults Arianrhod's village, murdering everyone and destroying everything. She vows vengeance on the tribe's leader, and goes on a journey to gather allies.



Crystal Dragon will return to publication at a later date.