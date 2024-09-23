DANDADAN Shares English Dub Trailer Ahead Of October Premiere

The official social media account for Dandadan posted a reminder today that the highly anticipated supernatural anime series will debut next month. Accompanying the post, was a new trailer for the series featuring English dubs.

It's the first time we get to hear the English voice cast featuring the following actors:

Momo - Abby Trott (Nezuko in Demon Slayer, Yoh in Shaman King, Machi in Hunter x Hunter)

Okarun - AJ Beckles (Gremmy in Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War, Hop in Pokemon Journey)

Seiko - Kari Wahlgren (Harley Quinn in Gotham Knights, Goddess Rhongomyniad in Fate/Grand Order)

Aira - Lisa Reimold (Falin in Delicious in Dungeon, Guinevere in The Seven Deadly Sins)

Jiji - Aleks Le (Jinwoo Sung in Solo Leveling, Lancelot in The Seven Deadly Sins)

Turbo Granny - Barbara Goodson (Chiyo in Naruto, Marle in Final Fantasy VII Remake)

Serpoians - Ben Diskin (Aran Hekiru in Go Go Loser Rangers, Ban in The Seven Deadly Sins, Agumon in Digimon)

For those unfamiliar, Dandadan is an anime adaptation of the manga written by Yukinobu Tatsu. Heavily inspired by supernatural and paranormal themes, the story follows two high schoolers — one who believes in ghosts, but not aliens and another who believes in aliens but not ghosts.

As they attempt to prove to each other that what they believe is real, they each encounter paranormal activities that result in the two of them obtaining powers. The official synopsis reads:

This is a story about Momo, a high school girl who comes from a family of spirit mediums, and her classmate Okarun, an occult fanatic. After Momo rescues Okarun from being bullied, they begin talking. However, an argument ensues between them since Momo believes in ghosts but denies aliens exist, and Okarun believes in aliens but denies ghosts exist. To prove to each other what they believe in is real, Momo goes to an abandoned hospital where a UFO has been spotted and Okarun goes to a tunnel rumored to be haunted. To their surprise, they each encounter overwhelming paranormal activities that transcend comprehension. Amid these predicaments, Momo awakens her hidden power and Okarun gains the power of a curse to overcome these new dangers! Their fateful love begins as well!? The story of the occult battle and adolescence starts!

The supernatural hijinks of DAN DA DAN starts soon! 🌟



Episode 1 premieres October 3rd 09:00 PT/October 4 01:00 JT! ✨👻#DANDADAN pic.twitter.com/APCun1vNLD — DAN DA DAN Anime EN (@animeDANDADANen) September 23, 2024

Dandadan will premiere on October 3, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. PT. New episodes will stream on Crunchyroll, Netflix, Hulu, ADN, and Muse.