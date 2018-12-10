DARWIN'S GAME Manga Series Has A "Super Important Announcement"
Bessatsu Shonen Champion magazine had Darwin's Game in its November issue and it states that the series has a super important announcement schedules for November 12. At the moment, that is everything the series and staff behind it had said.
FLIPFLOPs is the writer and author behind this manga, providing both the story and illustrations himself. The series started publishing on December 2012 and currently has 53 episodes out. Bessatsu Shonen Champion serializes it and its latest chapter came out on September 23, 2018.
The story centers around the main character Kaname Sudou and his app game Darwin's Game. He soon finds out that he can't quit the game and has to keep on plyaing it, however, this app is like nothing he has ever seen before. The story also lists Shuka Karino and Rein Kashiwagi as main characters. As soon as more information on this announcement pops up, we will let you know.
