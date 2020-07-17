DEAD COMPANY: Manga Series Announces Conclusion With Next Compiled Book

The unique manga title Dead COmpany has announced that it will be ending its publication with its next compiled volume. Hit the jump to find out when that conclusion is coming!

In 2019, Doubt creator Yoshiki Tonogai launched the manga series Dead Company on Gentosha's Comic Boost website. So far, the series has released only two compiled volumes and garnered very positive reviews.

For a premise, the manga takes a unique approach and follows the survivor of a battle royale tournament. Unsatisfied with their daily life, the protagonist makes a decision that takes the story down a very dark path.

Leaning more towards a horror genre, the violent series is probably known best for its odd imagery and standout art. However, while the comic has not had a long run, it appears it has reached the last leg of its journey.

According to Amazon, the third compiled volume of the manga has been revealed to be it's last. The final volume will be shipping this fall, and for now, there is no word on if the series will continue or spin-off in other outlets. Make sure to share your thoughts on the news in the comments!





The manga centers on Ryōsuke Miyauchi, a person who survived a real-life battle royale game three years ago, and has lived an empty life since then. One day, he decides to put his unique experience into a game, and gets into EDC, a major game developer company.



The final compiled volume of Dead Company will ship out on September 24th!