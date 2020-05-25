DEATHBOUND DUKE'S DAUGHTER: Novel Series Announces Upcoming Manga Adaption

A new manga adaption of the novel series, Deathbound Duke's Daughter, has been announced! Hit the jump for more information on the upcoming manga version of the series!

Between 2015-2017, writer Terasu Senoo and illustrator Munashichi released the novel series Deathbound Duke's Daughter. The novel series tells the story of a young girl mamed Erika, who discovers shes the main villain in a game. The catch is that in order for the story to progress, she has to annoy the main character and then die. While she attempts to change this, the issues mount as she has to avoid seven different character routes in this game; ltimately meaning she has to cheat death seven times! The series has been a hit among readers and, while still new, is on its way to crossing other media platforms.



The novel series was originally serialized on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website and it was not long after that the manga company Futabasha would be releasing novel volumes for the series. The novels themselves have been published by J-Novel Club and due to its high amounts of publication, have left fans wondering if and when the novel series would be getting a manga adaption.

Well, the speculations were finally put to rest in the pages of the July issue of Futabasha's Monthly Action magazine. In the issue, it was revealed that Senoo and Munashichi's series would be getting its own manga adaption, written by Izo Suzuki. While not much more information was given, or any previews shown, an official release date was given; putting the release date towards the end of June.





Excited for the new manga? Planning on reading the original novels? We would love to hear your thoughts in the usual spot! Deathbound Duke's Daughter is set to release, in Monthly Action magazine, on June 25th!