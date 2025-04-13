GODZILLA Invades The Marvel Universe In New Comic Series Launching This Summer

GODZILLA Invades The Marvel Universe In New Comic Series Launching This Summer

Godzilla storms into the Marvel Universe this July in a five-part comic series by Gerry Duggan and Javier Garrón, pitting the King of Monsters against iconic heroes in an epic summer showdown.

News
By GBest - Apr 13, 2025 02:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Manga
Source: Press Release

Marvel Comics and TOHO International have officially unveiled one of their most ambitious crossovers yet. They have announced a new five-part comic series titled Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe, that will be launching July 16th. Written by Deadpool and X-Men veteran Gerry Duggan and illustrated by Miles Morales artist Javier Garrón, this series promises a chaotic clash between the King of Monsters and some of Marvel’s most iconic heroes.

The main wraparound cover for the comic has been brought to life by fan-favorite artist Mark Brooks. Feast your eyes upon it down below:

The new series marks the explosive finale to Marvel and TOHO’s year-long “Godzilla vs.” collaborations, which has included a string of many different high-profile one-shot comics. Fans have already seen the towering kaiju square off with the Fantastic Four in March. Some of the upcoming matchups later this year include Godzilla vs. Hulk (April 16), Spider-Man (April 30), X-Men (May 14), and Thor (July 2). Each comic is set in a different era of Marvel history, promising nostalgic nods and fresh twists on classic character dynamics.

This is the very biggest event of the summer,” said Duggan. “Godzilla was as important to me as Marvel Comics growing up… My father enjoyed watching baseball on TV, and I would root for rain outs so the NYC stations would run a Godzilla movie. When I discovered that Godzilla had appeared in the Marvel Universe, I obsessively collected every issue. I can't believe how lucky I am to be contributing to the tradition of Godzilla rampaging in the Marvel Universe. This is the very biggest event of the summer, and everyone is getting in on the action. Javier Garrón is doing the very best work of his career, and this will be an immortal comic book. Get ready to run for your life this July!

Artist Javier Garrón echoed Duggan’s excitement, calling the series a “monstrous opportunity.” He promises epic battles, massive destruction, and “the time of [his] life wreaking havoc.

TOHO International’s Kristin Parcell also added, “Godzilla has always been a relentless force of nature, and battling the icons of the Marvel Universe is the perfect way to celebrate 70 years of the King of Monsters.

This crossover continues Marvel’s ongoing collaborations that have happened in the past with Japanese creators and companies, which include Ultraman X Avengers, Deadpool: Samurai, and Marvel Meow.

Fans of both franchises can expect explosive storytelling, outrageous team-ups, and all-out battles when Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe hits shelves. In typical Marvel fashion, the series will feature a massive supporting cast and jaw-dropping twists. Prepare for city-crushing chaos and superhero showdowns when Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe debuts this July.

What are your thoughts on the article? Will you be picking up this comic series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

EVEN GIVEN THE WORTHLESS APPRAISER CLASS, I AM ACTUALLY THE STRONGEST Manga Ends Next Week
EVEN GIVEN THE WORTHLESS APPRAISER CLASS, I AM ACTUALLY THE STRONGEST Manga Ends Next Week
NAVER WEBTOON Joins Anti-Piracy Coalition ACE As It's First Webcomic And Korean Company
NAVER WEBTOON Joins Anti-Piracy Coalition ACE As It's First Webcomic And Korean Company

