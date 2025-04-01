NAVER WEBTOON Joins Anti-Piracy Coalition ACE As It's First Webcomic And Korean Company

The Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), the world’s leading anti-piracy coalition, has officially welcomed NAVER WEBTOON as its newest member. This marks a historic milestone, as NAVER WEBTOON becomes both the first webcomic and webnovel company, and the first Korean-originated company, to join ACE.

A subsidiary of WEBTOON Entertainment Inc., a global storytelling powerhouse headquartered in Los Angeles and listed on Nasdaq. NAVER WEBTOON joins an elite roster of entertainment giants committed to protecting intellectual property and combating online piracy.

WEBTOON Entertainment is behind some of the most popular digital comics and novels in the world, having revolutionized the way fans consume stories. Its influence spans continents, producing massive global hits through Wattpad WEBTOON Studios and Korea’s Studio N. These studios have partnered with top streaming platforms such as Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and Crunchyroll, bringing fan-favorite stories to life on screen.

“Bringing NAVER WEBTOON into ACE’s ranks builds upon our expansion in the Asia Pacific, our growth worldwide, and our mission to protect intellectual property in every form,” said Charles Rivkin, Chairman and CEO of the Motion Picture Association and Chairman of ACE. “From Korea to California and points in between, our coalition is always on the lookout for new footholds in key markets – to build ties with local law enforcement and strengthen our work to detect, deter, and dismantle a piracy ecosystem that steals content, endangers consumers, and threatens the creative economy.”

WEBTOON Entertainment Founder and CEO Junkoo Kim added: “Webcomics have transformed entertainment and fandom around the world, enabling storytellers everywhere to share their voice. As the first webcomic company to join ACE, we’re proud to continue to protect creators and raise global awareness of the seriousness of illegal distribution. Working alongside ACE and industry partners, we look forward to finding opportunities for joint responses and working together to tackle illegal content distribution.”

About ACE

The Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment is an industry-leading coalition of over 50 global media and entertainment companies, including heavyweights like Netflix, Apple TV+, Warner Bros. Discovery, Disney, and Amazon. Its mission is to safeguard legal creative markets and combat piracy through coordinated global enforcement actions, cease-and-desist efforts, and litigation.

About WEBTOON Entertainment

With approximately 160 million monthly active users, WEBTOON Entertainment operates a global network of storytelling platforms including WEBTOON, Wattpad, LINE MANGA, and eBookJapan. Its expanding IP & creator ecosystem continues to shape the future of entertainment, with content reaching global audiences through partnerships with major brands like DC Comics, HYBE, and Discord.

As ACE and WEBTOON team up, this landmark partnership promises to amplify efforts in protecting creators and defending the digital frontier of visual storytelling. Do you think it will be enough to help put a stop to piracy of online works?

