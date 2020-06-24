DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA Massively Popular Manga Will Have Over 70 Million Copies Circulating

The critically praised manga series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will officially reach 80 million copies in circulation, this year. Hit the jump to learn more about this fantastic news!

Koyoharu Gotoge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, is a dark fantasy, adventure series about a young man who decides to become a demon slayer to seek revenge on the man who murdered his family and turned his sister into a demon. The manga originally released in 2016 and was published in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump.

The manga's themes of family, perseverance, and bravery helped skyrocket the series into being one of the highest read manga ever. That success bled through to the series' anime, which ran for 26 episodes and an upcoming film.

The manga has recently concluded its run, this past May, which has only allowed the sales numbers to bolster even higher with 3-million first printings of the final volume. Since its first volume, the series is on its way to having 80 million copies in circulation!

To put into perspective the amount of growth that the manga has seen in only four short years, the series stands second to One Piece! Eiichiro Oda's manga has been running for over 20 years with over 400 million copies in print!

The skyrocketing growth of this manga is a feat on its own and with a new video game and smartphone game on the way; along with a stage play, it's safe to assume the fans will not let this series fall back any time soon. We would love to hear some of your favorite memories from the series in the usual spot!





In Taishō-era Japan, Tanjiro Kamado is a kind-hearted and intelligent boy who lives with his family in the mountains. He has become his family's sole source of income after the passing of his father, making trips to the nearby village to sell charcoal. Everything changes when he comes home one day to discover that his family has been attacked and slaughtered by a demon.



Tanjiro and his sister Nezuko are the sole survivors of the incident, with Nezuko being transformed into a demon, but still surprisingly showing signs of human emotion and thought. After an encounter with Giyū Tomioka, a demon slayer, Tanjiro is recruited by Giyū to also become a demon slayer and begins his quest to help his sister turn human again and avenge the deaths of the rest of his family.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will ship its final volume on July 3rd!